Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Up 43.2% in July

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 184,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,301. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $126.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

