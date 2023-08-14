Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Drops By 59.0%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Top KingWin Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TCJH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 57,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,740. Top KingWin has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.
About Top KingWin
