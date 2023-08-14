Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Declines By 33.3%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

INTG stock remained flat at $35.16 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The InterGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

