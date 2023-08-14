Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Declines By 33.3%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
INTG stock remained flat at $35.16 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $57.40.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
