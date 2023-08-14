Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declines By 34.3%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 461,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,822. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

