Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Grows By 27.8%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 108.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TCBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TC Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.