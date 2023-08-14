Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Increases By 33.3%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Target Global Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.28.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.