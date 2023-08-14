Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Increases By 23.1%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $553.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.45.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 437,740 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

