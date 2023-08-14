Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rises By 35.9%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SPFI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cory T. Newsom acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,335 shares of company stock worth $126,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

