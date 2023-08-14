Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Expands By 24.5%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

