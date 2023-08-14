Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Expands By 24.5%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 18.3 %
Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
