Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Grows By 16.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 744.6 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of SFFYF remained flat at $30.03 during trading hours on Friday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

