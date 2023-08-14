Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rises By 15.3%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.