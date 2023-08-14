Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rises By 15.3%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

