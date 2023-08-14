Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Declines By 29.1%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 41,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

