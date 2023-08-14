Short Interest in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Declines By 21.8%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 134,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $158,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,590,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,676,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,649 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Porch Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 600,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 86,447 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP grew its holdings in Porch Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 2,837,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.13 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.