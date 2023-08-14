Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Grows By 105.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MSD remained flat at $6.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,200. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
