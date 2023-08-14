Short Interest in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Decreases By 34.0%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.29. 42,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.