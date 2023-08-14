Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Declines By 33.4%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai Stock Performance

MRAI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.28. 50,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Marpai has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

