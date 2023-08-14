Short Interest in Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declines By 25.0%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Madison County Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCBK remained flat at $21.60 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madison County Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50.
About Madison County Financial
