Short Interest in Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declines By 25.0%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Madison County Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCBK remained flat at $21.60 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madison County Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

