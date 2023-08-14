Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Expands By 11.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of KSPHF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

