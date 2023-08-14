Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 20.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD opened at $48.11 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

