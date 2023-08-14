Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Decreases By 28.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,359. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

