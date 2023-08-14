Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rises By 46.3%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGXF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of INGXF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -662.50%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

