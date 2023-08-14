Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Increases By 41.5%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,043.0 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

Shares of HXGCF remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Monday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hexagon Composites ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

