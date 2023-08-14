Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Drops By 17.3%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,825,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 4,624,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,127.5 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $26.64 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HLFFF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.