Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Expands By 53.6%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.7 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $83.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.