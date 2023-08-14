Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Expands By 53.6%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.7 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $83.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $83.30.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks That Raised EPS but Lowered Revenue Estimates
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.