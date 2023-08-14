Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Decreases By 24.8%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.4 %
Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 113,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,969. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gracell Biotechnologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.