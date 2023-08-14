Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Decreases By 24.8%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 113,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,969. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.