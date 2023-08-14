Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 24.5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BOTZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 938,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,310. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

