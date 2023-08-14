Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 24.5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
BOTZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 938,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,310. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
