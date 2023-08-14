Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Expands By 50.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Furukawa Electric Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Furukawa Electric stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.
