Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Expands By 50.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

About Furukawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, optical fiber identifier, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.