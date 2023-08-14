Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Decreases By 33.5%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

Further Reading

