Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Rises By 12.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,790,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 29,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

