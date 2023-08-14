Short Interest in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Decreases By 24.1%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 66.2% in the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 120.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVE remained flat at $10.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,173. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

