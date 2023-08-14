Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Expands By 71.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:EMMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

