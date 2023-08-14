Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR) Declines By 17.6%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 664,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 479,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 419,206 shares during the period.

Get EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I alerts:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EFHTR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,818. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.