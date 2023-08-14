Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Rises By 21.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their price target on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.
