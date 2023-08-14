Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Declines By 21.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MGDDY opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

