Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Decreases By 33.3%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comera Life Sciences

In other Comera Life Sciences news, major shareholder David Soane purchased 273,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,080.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

CMRA opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Comera Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

