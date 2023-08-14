Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Decreases By 17.1%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COGNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

