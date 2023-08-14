Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Decreases By 45.3%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Teletech Stock Performance
Shares of CNCT traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,068. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
China Teletech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Teletech
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.