Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Decreases By 45.3%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Teletech Stock Performance

Shares of CNCT traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,068. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

