Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Drops By 45.3%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,656,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 3,028,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Trading Up 12.2 %
CHOLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. China Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About China Oilfield Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.