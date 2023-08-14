Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Increases By 16.8%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,172,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,860,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,103.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China MeiDong Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

About China MeiDong Auto

Shares of OTCMKTS CMEIF remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Friday. China MeiDong Auto has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

