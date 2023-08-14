Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Increases By 19.6%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 223,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

See Also

