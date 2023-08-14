Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Expands By 49.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CRDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.42. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
