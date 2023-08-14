Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Expands By 49.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.42. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

