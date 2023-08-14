Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Grows By 19.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Shares of NYSE BRFS remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Friday. 4,164,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,719. BRF has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRF will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in BRF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

