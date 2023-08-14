Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Expands By 41.4%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 36,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

