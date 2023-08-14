Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Increases By 32.3%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Backblaze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,943 shares of company stock worth $417,910. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Backblaze by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 177,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 75,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,287. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

