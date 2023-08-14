Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rises By 20.6%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 1,097,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,479. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.
In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 13,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,452 shares of company stock valued at $139,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
