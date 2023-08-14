Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Expands By 24.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

ASTSW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

