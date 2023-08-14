Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Declines By 26.0%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday.

American Public Education Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.79. 2,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,915. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

