Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

STSS stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Sharps Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

