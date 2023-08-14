SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 6.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.29. 188,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 816,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $794.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $28,435.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,931.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $170,271 in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SES AI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SES AI by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

