Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.1 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,760 shares of company stock worth $7,250,938 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

